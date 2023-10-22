Man killed in Lompoc hit-and-run

LOMPOC, Calif. — According to the Lompoc Police Department, one person was killed in a hit and run incident Saturday night in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

Lompoc police responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 6:07 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Officers who arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old male with major injuries.

According to LPD, life saving measures were performed, before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased person's name is being withheld pending notification from his family.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Lompoc police department say, if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact them at (805) 736-2341.