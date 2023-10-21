American Legion holding a BBQ fundraiser at Briscoe’s True Value Hardware in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The American Legion holds a BBQ fundraiser at the Briscoe's True Value Hardware store for 2000 wreaths for Veteran's Day.

Veteran's day is celebrated on Nov. 11 honoring all United States Veteran's.

American Legion wants to be able to provide 2000 wreaths for Veteran graves before the honoring holiday.

The fundraiser will be from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

For more on this story stay tuned on your news channel live at 6 pm.