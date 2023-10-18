Advanced scalp hair treatment helps breast cancer patients on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Paxman Scalp Cooling, an advanced scalp treatment technology, has helped thousands of breast cancer patients every year to retain their hair during chemotherapy, including patients on the Central Coast.

The company said this treatment helps by narrowing the blood vessels beneath the skin of the scalp, and reducing the entry of chemotherapy drugs that reaches the hair follicles.

Being that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is important to highlight the breakthrough treatments helping women through their breast cancer journey.

Chemotherapy is one of the most common treatments for breast cancer, but it often comes with a the side effect of hair loss.

For many women, hair loss can be a deeply distressing experience, further adding to the emotional and physical toll of breast cancer treatment.

