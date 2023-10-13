Santa Maria man arrested after brandishing a knife at deputies in Orcutt during DUI investigation on Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbra County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Maria man who brandished a knife at deputies investigating a suspected driving under the influence call in Orcutt.

On Oct. 13, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched when a concerned citizen called about a suspected DUI driver who nearly collided with them before parking in front of a liquor store.

Deputies arrived to find a 22-year-old Santa Maria resident in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road describe Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the man was observed in a vehicle with an open container of alcohol and when deputies approached, the man repeatedly brandished a knife at them while trying to escape on foot.

The 22-year-old man began to flee the scene and deputies attempted to apprehend him using less-lethal options including a ballistics projectile and a taser detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect eventually surrendered, received medical attention for superficial injuries, and then was booked at Northern Branch Jail with his booking charges and bail amount pending report Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.