Allan Hancock College hosts annual career carnival in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College welcomed over 2,000 junior high students from the Santa Maria Bonita School District in Santa Maira.

The carnival gave local students a chance to explore academic programs and careers. Hancock kept the environment fun with games and activities while students explored their interests.

Justin Santan, an 8th grader from Tommie Kunst Jr. High, is interested in learning about the mechanics of his guitar. In particular, he said to “be able to change like what sound and made and what vibrations you gave off. I want to be able to learn some of that.”

Alexandra Felix, also an 8th grader at Tommie Kunst, added, “I’ve really been into the creative side. It goes into deep dives of art and writing and everything kind of goes together in a beautiful sort of imagery.”

The career carnival is an opportunity for the students to learn about Hancock's academic programs and prepare the 8th graders for high school and future.