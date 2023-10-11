Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College’s Vocational Nursing program ranked #6 in the state

Allan Hancock College
By
New
today at 4:28 pm
Published 6:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - PracticalNursing.org has ranked Allan Hancock College's Vocational Nursing Program #6 in all of California.

Allan Hancock College's Vocational Nursing Program earned a score of 97.30 on Practical Nursing.org the vocational nursing program can be completed in 12 months.

Practical Nursing.org details that the program regularly sends Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN) into the workforce competent and prepared because of the innovative and enhanced training students receive from the schools Vocational Nursing Program.

According to Practical Nursing.org's website, LVNs in California earn approximately $33.62 per hour, which equates to an average annual salary of $69,930. This is roughly $14,070 per year more than the national average.

To view to complete rankings of the best LVN programs in California you can visit the Practical Nursing website.

And for more information on Allan Hancock College's Vocational Nursing Program you can visit their website.

Joey Vergilis

