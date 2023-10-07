In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Wine Owners Host the first Annual Sabor Del Valle a Latino Food and Wine Festival

SOLVANG, Calif. -- In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month two wine owners hosted the first Annual Sabor Del Valle a Latino Food and Wine Festival.

Fidencio Flores and Israel Villegas own a variety of wines such as Esfuerzo, Orgullo, Fallengrape and a51 wine.

Flores' was born and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley and grew up on the vineyards farming with his father and grandfather.

They said their mission was to bring a food and wine festival that celebrated the hard work of Latinos in the Santa Ynez Valley.

