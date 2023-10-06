The City of Santa Maria hits record heat at 96 degrees

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People in Santa Maria are shocked at the record-breaking weather of 96 degrees this week.

The City of Santa Maria is known for its historically mild weather at average of 75 degrees.

The winters aren't too cool and the summers aren't too hot, although the weather has changed in the last few years.

Winter has been cooler, with floodwaters and hail in Santa Maria. The summer of 2022 also saw a heatwave.

People are now feeling the heat in the Santa Maria Valley.

