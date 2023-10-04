Skip to Content
Assemblymember Gregg Hart continues his Sidewalk Office hours Wednesday in Santa Maria

Assemblymember Gregg Hart
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:54 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Gregg Hart, Assemblymember for the 37th District, will be in Santa Maria on Wednesday for his Sidewalk Office hours.

He will be at the Santa Maria City Hall on S. Broadway and E. Cook St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 30 years ago, Hart joined former Asssemblymember Jack O'Connell at his Sidewalk Office events across the Central Coast.

Assemblymember Hart is now bringing the tradition back to building relationships with the community throughout the 37th District of Santa Barbara County.

This is the community's opportunity to voice their opinions and questions to Hart.

Christina Rodriguez

