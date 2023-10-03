Skip to Content
Central Coast private high school in need of new softball field

St. Joseph Softball Team
By
today at 11:28 am
Published 11:38 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria is need of a new softball field.

The girls softball team has had a challenging time sharing fields with a local church.

The mens baseball team does have a field on campus, but the softball team has to travel to a different location for practice and games.

Parents and coaches are now coming together to fundraise for the softball team.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel today at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Christina Rodriguez

