Orcutt business owners fear increase in local area crime rate

ORCUTT, Calif. – Orcutt community members and business owners are concerned about an increase of crimes in the local area.

On Friday, Sept. 22, police arrested two men and one woman after a series of robberies and a short police chase.

The three people arrested robbed Domino's Pizza employees at gun point in Arroyo Grande and then a second Domino's in Orcutt.

Earlier this year, a shooting happened at Melody Mini Market in Orcutt.

People said they are concerned about the increase of population in the Santa Maria Valley, inevitably bringing more crime.

More on this story at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. today on Your News Channel.