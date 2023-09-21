Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosts Annual Awards Gala at Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Valley Chamber will host its Annual Awards Gala tonight at Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex.
The event is to celebrate individuals, organizations and businesses who have made a positive impact to the community.
This year’s Annual Awards Gala will include a cocktail hour from 6pm to 7pm, and an awards ceremony from 7pm to 9pm.
This years award recipients are:
- Ambassador of the Year: Sol Pacheco, United Staffing Associates
- Large Business of the Year: CalPortland
- Non-Profit of the Year: Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley
- Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Mike Grogan
- Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year: Jim Bray
- Small Business of the Year: Wine Stone Inn
- Tourism Partner of the Year: The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center