Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosts Annual Awards Gala at Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex

today at 2:47 pm
Published 4:04 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Valley Chamber will host its Annual Awards Gala tonight at Allan Hancock College Fine Arts Complex.

The event is to celebrate individuals, organizations and businesses who have made a positive impact to the community.

This year’s Annual Awards Gala will include a cocktail hour from 6pm to 7pm, and an awards ceremony from 7pm to 9pm.  

This years award recipients are:

  • Ambassador of the Year:  Sol Pacheco, United Staffing Associates
  • Large Business of the Year:  CalPortland 
  • Non-Profit of the Year:  Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley 
  • Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award:  Mike Grogan
  • Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year:  Jim Bray
  • Small Business of the Year:  Wine Stone Inn
  • Tourism Partner of the Year:  The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center 
Tony Almanza

