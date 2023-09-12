Skip to Content
Opioid crisis addressed in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The fentanyl and opioid crisis is being addressed tonight at a community meeting in Santa Maria.

The non-profit Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is hosting a town hall in response to the increase in overdoses and deaths affecting local youth.

County behavioral wellness is providing an overview presentation about fentanyl use on the Central Coast.

Santa Maria Police and city staff will host a Q and A session as well.

Information is being provided in both English and Spanish.

