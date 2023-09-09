UCLA representative visits Lompoc High School for Youth Conference

LOMPOC, Calif. -- UCLA representative is visiting Lompoc High School today for their Youth Leadership Conference.

The event will be a youth-lead conference.

People will gather at Lompoc High School from 10 am to 2 pm for speeches and activities.

UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Senior Community Engagement Officer, Eder Gaona-Macedo will be in attendance for student guidance.

For more on this story stay tuned today at 6 pm pst on Your News Channel.