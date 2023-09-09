Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

UCLA representative visits Lompoc High School for Youth Conference

UCLA
By
today at 8:39 am
Published 8:51 am

LOMPOC, Calif. -- UCLA representative is visiting Lompoc High School today for their Youth Leadership Conference.

The event will be a youth-lead conference.

People will gather at Lompoc High School from 10 am to 2 pm for speeches and activities.

UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Senior Community Engagement Officer, Eder Gaona-Macedo will be in attendance for student guidance.

For more on this story stay tuned today at 6 pm pst on Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
college
KEYT
LompocHIghSchool
UCLA
university

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content