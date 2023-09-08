Disney Channel Star Garrett Clayton working with theatre kids at Pioneer Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif – Teen Beach Movie star Garrett Clayton was at Pioneer Valley High School on Thursday to host an acting workshop.

The group raised money through their performances, and some money was received from Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. The money raised offers grants to performing arts groups across the county.

Clayton hosted an acting workshop for about 40 theatre students.

The students got to ask him questions about his acting career and advice about being in the industry.

Clayton said, "if you're nervous, that just means you care."

Seven students took the stage to sing and perform monologues.

He gave all students advice about stage presence and live performance.

"The students are beyond excited because they grew up watching Garrett perform in the Disney series that he was in Teen Beach Movie," said Selyn Harwin, the theatre director. "They are so excited because they're kind of like seeing a childhood hero and performing for them, which is a huge opportunity for them."