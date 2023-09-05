Skip to Content
Santa Maria Library hosts free creative workshops

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Public Library began hosting a series of free creative workshops this week.

Locals created picture frames made of recycled book pages on Tuesday.

Staff said the city wants to offer more recreational activities for adults.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, "Your Own Backyard" host Chris Lambert will be at the library sharing what it takes to create a podcast.

To see the Santa Maria Library's full event calendar, click here.

