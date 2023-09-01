Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

California Highway Patrol will use maximum enforcement effort for Labor Day weekend

KEYT News
By
today at 11:08 am
Published 11:31 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol will begin their maximum enforcement efforts tonight for Labor Day weekend.

More officers and patrols will be out cracking down on unsafe drivers to keep the Central Coast safe.

The maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. tonight and will go through midnight on Sept. 4.

The National Safety Council reported they estimate 455 people may die on the roads this Labor Day weekend using historical data.

There are more drivers on the road and this national holiday is also one with higher alcohol consumption, according to the National Safety Council.

It was reported 41% of road fatalities were due to alcohol consumption.

For more on safety tips this Labor Day Weekend stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5, and 6 pm.

For more from Christina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CHP
driving under the influence
KEYT
Labor Day Weekend
labordayweekend
maximum enforcement
national
Roadway Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content