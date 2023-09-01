California Highway Patrol will use maximum enforcement effort for Labor Day weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol will begin their maximum enforcement efforts tonight for Labor Day weekend.

More officers and patrols will be out cracking down on unsafe drivers to keep the Central Coast safe.

The maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. tonight and will go through midnight on Sept. 4.

The National Safety Council reported they estimate 455 people may die on the roads this Labor Day weekend using historical data.

There are more drivers on the road and this national holiday is also one with higher alcohol consumption, according to the National Safety Council.

It was reported 41% of road fatalities were due to alcohol consumption.

