Merrill Gardens hosts annual art fundraiser event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Merrill Gardens hosted its annual art fundraiser. Residents living in the memory care unit painted artwork that was auctioned off to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Staff tell us people in memory care are often living with the effects of dementia.

People living at the garden say these type of activities give seniors a purpose.

"It is to basically support our residents and have a meaningful life regardless of the disease," said Audie Sherberg senior general manager at Merrill Gardens.

Residents there are gearing up for the Walk to end Alzheimer’s which takes places at Waller Park in Santa Maria on September 30th.

Thirty-six thousand dollars has been raised for that walk alone.



