Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Allan Hancock’s Bulldog BOW-WOW kicked off today for Fall semester

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 1:28 pm
Published 2:08 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock's Bulldog BOW-WOW kicked off today with over 80 informational booths to help guide students this fall semester.

The BOW-WOW happens at the beginning of every semester where clubs and educational programs hold a half-day event to showcase what the campus has to offer to students.

People can learn about ASB, educational programs, public service career's, health and wellness and extracurricular activities.

Oscar Rivera from Santa Maria has been part of ASB for two years now. He hopes to transfer to Cal State University, Pomona to study International Business Relations.

He says ASB has helped he become a team player but most importantly a team leader. He believes joining an organization helped him feel supported as a student and also guided him on his career path.

For more on how the Bulldog BOW-WOW helps students, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5 and 6 pm.

