Aliso Park Campground in Los Padres National Forest temporarily closed, spared by Plant Fire

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. — The Aliso Park Campground in Los Padres National Forest is temporarily closed over the ongoing containment of the Plant Fire in New Cuyama.

In a press release, the Mt. Pinos Ranger District of the LPNF says the campground was spared by the fire, which began at Aliso Park Road and Foothill Road in New Cuyama began Saturday afternoon on Aug. 19th. As of August 25, the fire is 95% contained at 5,464 acres.

The Aliso campground also went through several weather events, according to LPNF officials.

"A wildfire, a hurricane, an earthquake, and even a tornado, yet the good news is that the Aliso Canyon Campground escaped the Plant Fire with little to no damage," the LPNF news release said. "While the fire is not yet 100-percent controlled, Aliso Campground will remain temporarily closed to the public."

The Mt. Pinos Ranger District is asking forest users, such as hunters and campers, to remain out of the Aliso Canyon area as efforts to contain the Plant Fire and investigation into the cause of the wildfire continue.

LPNF officials say, forest users can use an alternative area while the Aliso campground is temporarily closed to the public.

"Forest Service employees are working tirelessly to open the campground to Los Padres guests as soon as it is possible," the LPNF news release said. "In the meantime, hunters may enter Zone A from Santa Barbara Canyon, and campers can enjoy the other beautiful campgrounds that remain open."

Any questions regarding the temporary closure or alternative accommodations are encouraged to call the Mt. Pinos Ranger District Visitor Information desk at (661) 777-2141.