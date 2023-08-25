Two juveniles arrested in connection with August 11 shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two juveniles were arrested in connection with an Aug. 11 shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street.

On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 around 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) responded to a shooting call and found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds who was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later released detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, officers learned that the 18-year-old was physically assaulted by two people before one of those two shot the 18-year-old.

The two people involved in that assault and shooting were later identified as a 17-year-old Lompoc resident and a 16-year-old Santa Maria resident relay SMPD.

Early morning on Aug. 17, SMPD Detective Bureau, SMPD SWAT Team, and Lompoc Police Department executed a search and an arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of Amherst Place in Lompoc and the 17-year-old associated with this investigation was arrested detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, on Friday morning, the SMPD Detective Bureau alongside Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department took the 16-year-old wanted in connection with this crime into custody in the Orcutt area without incident.

Both juveniles were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall with the 17-year-old booked on attempted murder and a gang enhancement while the 16-year-old was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement detail SMPD.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Juan Rubio at 805-928-3781 extension 1682 or the Communications Center at the same number but at extension 2277.