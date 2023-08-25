Central Coast residents fear the Cuyama Valley will be over taken by corporate farmers

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Central Coast residents fear they will be pushed out of the Cuyama Valley after two giant growers sued all landowners.

Grimmway Farms and Bolthouse Farms are two large growers that are part of a lawsuit who claimed hundreds of defendants for the rights of water in the Cuyama Valley .

Amongst the defendants are homeowners, businesses and public agencies including the Cuyama High School.

Cuyama Valley residents began an initiative to boycott Grimmway and Bolthouse Farms.

