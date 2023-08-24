Man accused of murdering his ex-wife from Guadalupe pleads not guilty

GUADALUPE, Calif. – German Armando Luna Salazar pleaded not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Leyva Oregel Garcia, 32, at his arraignment on Wednesday Aug. 23 in San Diego.

The 44-year-old turned himself in to U.S. Customs and Border personnel at about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 19 and was transferred to San Diego for his outstanding arrest warrant as the main suspect in the murder.

Oregel Garcia's body was found by a security guard inside of her vehicle parked in the lot of 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro near the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said she had been strangled.

San Diego Homicide Unit Lt. Steve Shebloski, says she suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body and this was a tragic case of domestic violence.

Luna Salazar was seen on camera leaving the area on foot toward the U.S. Mexico border.

Her mother reported her missing on July 2 to the Guadalupe Police Department. She was last seen leaving her home for work with her ex-husband on July 1.

They had janitorial business and were supposed to be headed to San Luis Obispo for their cleaning services. They leave behind two daughters, a five and 12-year-old.

The Guadalupe Police Department collaborated with the San Diego Police Department to further investigate the case.

The court proceedings are now being handled by the San Diego District Attorney's office.

