One man dead following Saturday night shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Jonathan-David Clark, 34, was shot and died Saturday night in Lompoc.

Lompoc Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of North L Street and discovered the 34-year-old Clark with gunshot wounds detail Lompoc Police Department.

Despite the life-saving attempts by Lompoc Police officers, fire department personnel, and paramedics, Clark died at the scene relay Lompoc Police Department.

A single individual was seen fleeing the scene and anyone with information, especially surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.