Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

One man dead following Saturday night shooting in Lompoc

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 3:28 pm
Published 4:09 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Jonathan-David Clark, 34, was shot and died Saturday night in Lompoc.

Lompoc Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of North L Street and discovered the 34-year-old Clark with gunshot wounds detail Lompoc Police Department.

Despite the life-saving attempts by Lompoc Police officers, fire department personnel, and paramedics, Clark died at the scene relay Lompoc Police Department.

A single individual was seen fleeing the scene and anyone with information, especially surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
crime and courts
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
Santa Barbara
shooting

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content