Husband of murdered Guadalupe woman arrested at San Ysidro Point of Entry Saturday morning.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A 44-year-old Guadalupe man, German Armando Luna Salazar, wanted in the murder of his estranged wife, Levya Oregel Garcia, was arrested Saturday morning at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in San Diego County by United States Customs and Border Personnel.

Customs and Border Personnel detained Salazar until homicide detectives and officers with the San Diego Police Department took custody of him and booked him into San Diego County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

The body of Levya Garcia was discovered on Jul. 4 in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego and, after an investigation lasting several weeks, San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that she had suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body and confirmed her death had been homicide by strangulation.

San Diego County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for murder for Garcia's husband who was last seen leaving the area Garcia's body was discovered on foot detail San Diego Police Department.

Salazar was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m. at the border crossing point and is due in San Diego County Superior Court for his arraignment on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.