PG&E advises Lompoc residents to prepare for potential power outages

LOMPOC, Calif. – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is advising the City of Lompoc of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as a proactive measure to reduce heatwave wildfires.

The City of Lompoc said this year’s fire season is expected to last until the first significant rainfall occurs.

"If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electrical system, high-risk transmission lines may be turned off, resulting in power outages to the City of Lompoc," said City of Lompoc Public Information Officer, Samantha Scroggin.

City of Lompoc advises residents to prepare for multi-day planned power outages, but PG&E public information officer Carrina Corral says the PSPS has not had to be used in the last couple of years.

Lompoc electric customers are encouraged to take steps to prepare themselves incase power shutoffs are conducted.

In the event of a PSPS, residents can stay safe and alert in part by doing the following:

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications: www.ReadySBC.org.

Review the City of Lompoc's Electric Division's website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications if available: www.cityoflompoc.com/electric.

Review PG&E's PSPS website to learn more about preparing for these events: www.pge.com/psps.

