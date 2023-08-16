California Highway Patrol address statewide retail theft
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Statewide efforts are underway to combat organized robberies.
California Highway Patrol held a press conference to address the recent flash mob thefts.
CHP specifically mentioned the recent flash mob where 300-thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.
Governor Gavin Newsom is providing additional funding and resources to establish retail theft task forces.
CHP says investigators will work to prosecute and hold thieves accountable.
Since 2019, CHP has recovered nearly 330-thousand stolen items worth a total of over 30 million dollars.
CHP says if you see retail theft happening, be a good witness by calling local law enforcement and providing information to store managers.