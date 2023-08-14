Skip to Content
Fire crews respond to vegetation fire on Foxen Canyon Road north of Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 1:10 pm
Published 1:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at 4875 Foxen Canyon Road north of Los Olivos.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress on the fire was stopped at 1:06 p.m. limiting the impact to a half-acre fire of light fuels, largely annual grasses.

Fire teams from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Chumash Fire Department will remain on the scene for several hours and the cause of the fire remains under investigation detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

