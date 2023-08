LOMPOC, Calif.- Ocean Ave filled the streets with all makes and model cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation, all proceeds go back to the community to help with youth sports and the Lompoc Police Department.

The cruise started at the Civic Center Plaza on C Street and continued down Ocean Ave.

Tomorrow the car show will take place at the Chamber of Commerce on South St from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.