Santa Barbara Foundation taking Santa Maria Valley nominations for Celebrate Philanthropy 2023

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Foundation is looking to recognize people in the Santa Maria Valley who make it a better place to live.

Last year the foundation recognized two families who serviced the Santa Maria Community.

Now through September 8th, the foundation is taking nominations for people who share their time, talent and support.

That can include people who work in schools, first responders, and those who support local non-profits.

The Santa Barbara Foundation aims to inspire more people to strengthen the Santa Maria Community.

