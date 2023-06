ORCUTT, Calif.- Three hundred and forty local students officially graduated from Delta High School.

Delta High School is the first high school to graduate in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Tonight’s ceremony took place at the Righetti High School football stadium in Orcutt.

Students say commencement day has been years in the making.

St Joseph’s, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, and Santa Maria High schools all graduate tomorrow.