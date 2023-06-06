Eliza Haro announced as winner of 24th Congressional District’s annual art award

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Righetti High School senior Eliza Haro has won the 24th Congressional District's 'People's Choice Art Award' for her painting about the power of nature.

Since 1982, the U. S. House of Representatives has sponsored a nationwide high school arts contest designed to encourage and recognize young artisits.

The submissions for the contest will be displayed in a regional art gallery show.

"I created my pieces in the perspective of my growth and the healing journey I’ve walked,’’ Haro said. “In my Native American heritage (Gabrelino Tongva Natives), natural resources and the earth heal and support growth in many ways. Plants, and animals aren’t just living beings but symbolize many things, like healing strength, bravery, and confidence. I’ve decided to portray this perspective by rendering plants and animals to represent the stages of growth I have experienced."