Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Eliza Haro announced as winner of 24th Congressional District’s annual art award

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
By
today at 1:09 pm
Published 1:30 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Righetti High School senior Eliza Haro has won the 24th Congressional District's 'People's Choice Art Award' for her painting about the power of nature.

Since 1982, the U. S. House of Representatives has sponsored a nationwide high school arts contest designed to encourage and recognize young artisits.

The submissions for the contest will be displayed in a regional art gallery show.

"I created my pieces in the perspective of my growth and the healing journey I’ve walked,’’ Haro said. “In my Native American heritage (Gabrelino Tongva Natives), natural resources and the earth heal and support growth in many ways. Plants, and animals aren’t just living beings but symbolize many things, like healing strength, bravery, and confidence. I’ve decided to portray this perspective by rendering plants and animals to represent the stages of growth I have experienced."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
art
KEYT
nature
Righetti High School
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content