Thousands of people gathered in Santa Maria for the 80th Elks Rodeo and Parade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Families and friends gathered bright and early for the 80th Elks Rodeo and Parade in Santa Maria today.

People filled the street of Broadway for five miles, from Mill St. to Enos.

Erika Weber from Santa Maria says she remembers the parade since she attended Santa Maria High School. Now, she has been helping announce the floats for ten years.

“The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade is a community tradition. It is one of the highlights of the year... I think the marching bands are probably my favorite to see those kids in all their talent," said Weber.

Santa Maria native, Joe Kidd says there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.. from the new Elk’s queen to youth performers.

"Im really looking forward to seeing the full parade. We've had some truncated parades in the past and it's going be really good this year to see everybody out," said Kidd.

He said, the Elks Parade showcases the diversity in Santa Maria.

“The various cultures that we have here and the history of Santa Maria. It's a perfect time for people to come out and show the city what they're proud of and who they are," said Kidd.

Weber said the Elks along with many local organizations come together to help one another, and make Santa Maria the close community that it is.

“There's one thing about Santa Maria that has always been true, and that is it's a very giving and generous community. And this is just proof of that," said Weber.

The Elks Rodeo and Parade has more activities this evening and tomorrow for their last day.