Santa Maria’s People’s Self-Help Housing receives $4,004,000 state grant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state awarded $16 million in grants to increase homeownership among farmworkers in California.

The grants will support five programs across the state that assist lower-income farmworkers and advance programs that help workers in the industry with mortgage assistance.

Among those five programs awarded grants is Santa Maria's People's Self-Help Housing which received a grant of $4,004,000.

The Santa Maria-based program will us the funds to create a development project with 49 total home with 16 reserved for farmworkers and their families.

“California isn’t California without our farmworkers – not only are they our state’s economic backbone, but they help us produce over a third of our country’s vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts. Our farmworkers have our backs – now it’s time we have theirs,” said Governor Newsom. “These grants will help make the California Dream a reality for dozens of farmworkers by helping them become homeowners – and help them lay a foundation for future generations to build upon.”

The state's Department of Housing and Community Development awarded the announced grants through the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, a grant program dedicated to assisting workers in agriculture find housing.

“Agricultural workers are integral to the vitality of California and its economy, yet too often they face housing insecurity that can increase the likelihood of job loss,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “These awards will create homeownership opportunities, which leads to greater housing and economic stability for these essential workers – strengthening ties to their local communities, and allowing their families to create generational wealth.”