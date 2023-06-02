Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen to be crowned tonight

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Six candidates are competing to be crowned Elks Rodeo Queen 2023.

As of last year, the annual Rodeo Queen Contest has raised a total of over $15,000,000.

According to Elks staff, all the money raised is reinvested into the community.

Each Rodeo Queen candidate is representing a local non-profit organization.

They have been raising money since early April.

