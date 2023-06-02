Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen to be crowned tonight

Tony Almanza / KEYT
By
today at 3:26 pm
Published 3:44 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Six candidates are competing to be crowned Elks Rodeo Queen 2023.

As of last year, the annual Rodeo Queen Contest has raised a total of over $15,000,000.

According to Elks staff, all the money raised is reinvested into the community.

Each Rodeo Queen candidate is representing a local non-profit organization.

They have been raising money since early April.

For more information on each Rodeo Queen candidate, click here.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community fundraiser
Elks Rodeo Queen 2023
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content