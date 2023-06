SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The rodeo brings people from all over the country to the Santa Maria Valley every year.

The 80th Annual Elks rodeo returned to Santa Maria Thursday night to kick off the four day long day event.

Some events include bareback riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling and more.

General admission tickets are sold out for tonight, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

People we spoke so say they look forward to this tradition every year.