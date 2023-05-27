Skip to Content
Santa Maria Public Library’s Saturday Crafternoon hosts “Blackout Poetry”

Santa Maria Public Library
today at 9:45 am
Published 9:56 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Public Library Saturday Crafternoon is hosting "Blackout Poetry" today in their learning loft.

The one hour poetry session will allow people to unleash their creative writing skills by upcycling published books, and redacting original writing to new creative poems.

Art, such as poetry helps with mental and emotional health.

The SMPL hopes to encourage people in the community to learn new literacy and support others express themselves.

The workshop is free for patrons 18 and older and registration is required.

The Blackout Poetry session will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm.

To register click the link below.

https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=9521&EventID=494146&PK=

Christina Rodriguez

