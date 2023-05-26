West Coast Kustoms “Crusin Nationals” car cruise returns to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The 42nd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals car show and cruise has visitors coming in from all over the region.

It’s a car show unlike any other here in Santa Maria.

"Its spectacular it's like a big parade. You got people you know, spectators on the side cheering the cars on and giving you thumbs up, you know, And like I said, people that build their cars they're it just motivates them more," said Arturo Rivas visiting from Oxnard.

The show features 1965 and earlier American made vehicles.

From up north, Eureka, San Francisco, Las Vegas, San Ysidro, Chula Vista, all over and just, you know, meet up with everybody and hang out, you know, have a good time," said Arturo Rivas.

The car show runs Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.