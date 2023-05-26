Skip to Content
California Highway Patrol is gearing up for Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement

today at 6:57 pm
Published 7:11 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara County geared up for Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement with additional patrol units.

The Office of Traffic Safety awarded CHP the "Safe On All Roads" Grant to fund additional officers on Highway 1, 101 and 154.

Lieutenant Commander Eric Zivic said Memorial Day weekend has the most fatal collisions due to impaired driving. 

CHP officers say Highway 154 is one of the most visited and dangerous for locals and tourists.

It has different access ways and no center divider.

The speed limit is 55 mph but most accidents are caused due to higher speeds.

CHP Officer Michael Griffith said this weekend patrol will be busy securing the highways for the community, with a zero tolerance advisory.

CHP officers said to not drink and drive, plan ahead, call über and Lyft drivers if celebrating Memorial Day weekend with alcohol.

Christina Rodriguez

