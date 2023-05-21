Vegetation fire in Solvang under investigation

SOLVANG, Calif. — A small vegetation fire was put out on Sunday May, 21 2023 in Solvang, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The SBCF say they got a call at approximately 12:38 p.m. near Fredensborg Canyon road and Del Prado road.

SBCF Public Information Offcer Mike Grey says, about 1/2 acres of grass were burned near the home. Grey also said the surrounding streets were temporarily closed.

No other structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Grey.

SBCF believes this fire may allegedly been started due to dry vegetation, but an investigation is underway to look for the cause of the fire.

"Serves as a reminder about the June 1st deadline for defensible space," said the SBCF PIO account on Twitter.

On SBCF's website, they describe the Defensible Space program as "an area around the perimeter of structures or developments in the wildlands where the flammable vegetation has been modified to reduce the potential for the structure and/or structures to ignite in the event of a wildfire."