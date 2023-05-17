Klondike Pizza raises $9,076 for Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Klondike Pizza's Santa Maria location raised $9,076 to support Santa Barbara Humane's Santa Maria campus during its annual fundraiser this year.

The Alaska-themed restaurant may be known for its food, but the extension of their paper paws-based fundraiser through Easter gave a place for the community to show their love for area animal companions.

“Klondike nearly doubled their extraordinary total from 2022, and we couldn't be more grateful to their

amazing team and loyal customers,” said Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van

Tuyl.

On Tuesday, Apr. 4, the restaurant also donated 15% of their orders from open to close for its "give back day" as part of its extended fundraising.

Shelter dog ambassadors Sarge and Gambit greeted customers outside of the Santa Maria restaurant to help their fellow furry friends, and wouldn't you know it, they both found forever homes of their own.

Here is Sarge putting in a shift for his fellow pets.

Klondike's commitment to matching more pets to homes is year round as their entryway always features dogs and cats in the shelter's "Lonely Hearts Club" made up of shelter animals that have been awaiting adoption the longest.

“The support of locals, tourists, regulars, and first-time customers at Klondike makes a world of difference for dogs and cats in need,” said Van Tuyl. “It’s no surprise residents come back time and time again to be greeted with a familiar bowl of peanuts and a genuine conversation with a team who cares so deeply about animals and families in Santa Maria.”

To learn more about Santa Barbara Humane, visit their website at sbhumane.org.

For more information about Klondike Pizza at either their Santa Maria or Arroyo Grande locations, visit their website at klondikepizza.com.