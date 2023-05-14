The Santa Maria wine trolley hits the road this Mother’s Day
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Santa Maria Valley wine trolley is back just in time for Mother’s Day.
The trolley stops at Costa de Oro Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Orcutt, and the Santa Maria Public Market.
"We are very excited that the wine trolley is coming back this year," said Taz Dougherty, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Tourism Coordinator. "We are very excited to go out and be able to take some of our patrons out to different wineries and Old Orcutt to experience local businesses."
Trolley cost is $18 dollars of $15 if the pass is bought ahead of time at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The wine trolley wristband comes with special promotions.
Costa de Oro – $10 tastings when the wristband is shown
Cottonwood Canyon Winery – Buy two bottles and your tasting fee is waived
Naughty Oak Brewery – $1 off a four-beer taster flight when the wristband is shown
Old Town Wine & Brew – Buy a glass, ping, or flight and get one half off when the wristband is shown
Hours of operation:
Saturdays & Sundays, May 13 – November 26, 2023 (plus Black Friday, Memorial Day & Labor Day)
10:30 a.m. – 6:35 p.m., step on and step off at your convenience.
Tickets can also be purchased at local businesses below:
Costa de Oro Winery
1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria
Cottonwood Canyon Winery
3940 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria
El Viñero
130 N. Broadway St. Suite A, Old Orcutt
Naughty Oak Brewing Company
165 S. Broadway St. #102, Old Orcutt
Old Town Wine & Brew
165 S. Broadway St. #101, Old Orcutt
Santa Maria Public Market
1317 W. McCoy Ln., Santa Maria
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau
614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
Steller’s Cellar
614 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt.
For more information check out the website.