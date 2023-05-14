The Santa Maria wine trolley hits the road this Mother’s Day 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Santa Maria Valley wine trolley is back just in time for Mother’s Day.

The trolley stops at Costa de Oro Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Orcutt, and the Santa Maria Public Market.

"We are very excited that the wine trolley is coming back this year," said Taz Dougherty, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Tourism Coordinator. "We are very excited to go out and be able to take some of our patrons out to different wineries and Old Orcutt to experience local businesses."

Trolley cost is $18 dollars of $15 if the pass is bought ahead of time at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The wine trolley wristband comes with special promotions.

Costa de Oro – $10 tastings when the wristband is shown

Cottonwood Canyon Winery – Buy two bottles and your tasting fee is waived

Naughty Oak Brewery – $1 off a four-beer taster flight when the wristband is shown

Old Town Wine & Brew – Buy a glass, ping, or flight and get one half off when the wristband is shown

Hours of operation:

Saturdays & Sundays, May 13 – November 26, 2023 (plus Black Friday, Memorial Day & Labor Day)

10:30 a.m. – 6:35 p.m., step on and step off at your convenience.

Tickets can also be purchased at local businesses below:

Costa de Oro Winery

1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria

Cottonwood Canyon Winery

3940 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria

El Viñero

130 N. Broadway St. Suite A, Old Orcutt

Naughty Oak Brewing Company

165 S. Broadway St. #102, Old Orcutt

Old Town Wine & Brew

165 S. Broadway St. #101, Old Orcutt

Santa Maria Public Market

1317 W. McCoy Ln., Santa Maria

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau

614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

Steller’s Cellar

614 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt.

For more information check out the website.