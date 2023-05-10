Allan Hancock College is gearing up for graduation day as the school year comes to an end

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Staff at Allan Hancock say May is a busy but exciting month.

"It's a really, really lively time at Allen Hancock College and it's again one of our favorite times of year. Just because the campus really comes alive, everyone's excited, everyone's getting ready to move on to whatever the next stage of their journey is going to be," said Allan Hancock College Public Information Analyst Chris McGuinness.

The Hancock Fire Academy graduates next Wednesday in Lompoc.

The student film festival is on Friday and the Spring choir concert is on Sunday in Santa Maria.

“Study-a-Thons” begin next week.

Tutors and writing centers will be available for students working on their final assignments.

Graduation day is May 26th.

