Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 9:56 pm
Published 10:03 pm

Lompoc Unified School District introduced a resolution in support of transgender students

Tony Almanza / KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif.- The Lompoc Unified School District introduced a resolution in support of transgender students.

"That's what this resolution is aiming to do, to show our transgender students that they are welcome here, that they belong here, and that here is a safe space and we will honor who they are while they're in our presence," said Lompoc Unified School District, School Board President Franky Caldeira.

School district administrators credited studies that show transgender youth have lower academic outcomes due to mental strain from bullying, discrimination and harassment.

"It's not an easy thing for people who identify with another gender to to make the transition to or to live a life in accordance with that gender," said Lompoc Federation of Teachers President Skyler Petersen.  

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

