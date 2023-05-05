Allan Hancock College Dance Program presents Folklorico

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- This years concert included creative works from a variety of Mexican regions.

It was a packed house during Allan Hancock College Folklorico concert in Santa Maria.

"When I was little, I saw the big beautiful dresses and that definitely enticed me to come and join. And I haven't been able to get out of it since. It's something that I love and it's something that I'll continue for as long as I'm able to," said Daniela Ruiz a dancer at Allan Hancock College.

Dancers throughout the region participated in this years performances included Righetti High School and Fresno State.

These dancers hope to continue the Folklorico concert for years to come.

"Living in a predominately Hispanic community, it's very important that we as dancers put on this performance every year so that we can show a little bit of our culture and make sure that it's something that continues for generations," said Daniela Ruiz.

