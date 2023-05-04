Skip to Content
today at 2:27 pm
Doctors provide tips for mothers and expecting mothers during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week

Santa Barbara County Public Health Dept.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Medical providers from Santa Barbara County have tips for mothers and expecting mothers in honor of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says one out of seven women become depressed during pregnancy.

Dignity Health Obstetrics and Gynecology doctor Jade Mas practices at the Santa Maria Women's Health Center.

Mas says 20% of women suffer postpartum depression.

Cottage Health Psychiatrist Dustin Sanchez from Santa Barbara says women should be screened for perinatal depression if feeling symptoms.

Medical providers say there is hope because there is more research and treatment than ever before.

For more on Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, stay tuned on Your News Channel.

Christina Rodriguez

