A National Day of Prayer celebration was held in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The National Day of Prayer is a federally sanctioned day of prayer, held on the first Thursday of May.

Residents gathered at the Santa Maria Fairpark to say a prayer for the city, state and nation as part of the National Day of Prayer celebration.

All denominations were welcomed to pray for the community.

This is the first time the event featured bilingual services.

The mission of the event was to rally people of faith from all walks of life, cultures and professions.