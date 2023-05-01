Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Hundreds of fairgoers attended the 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 34th Annual Strawberry Festival in Santa Maria brought an economic boost to the city.

Hundreds of people were in attendance this weekend for the festival.

Many enjoyed carnival rides, games, live performances, and delicious food.

This economic boost went well for local vendors, businesses, and the city of Santa Maria.

People came from across the Central Coast for the community event and to try Santa Maria's famous Little Pete's Farms strawberries.

