today at 11:39 am
Today is the last day to enjoy the Strawberry Festival in Santa Maria

Christina Rodriguez

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today is the last day to enjoy the Strawberry Festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The Festival has something for everyone in the family to enjoy and today it will feature Fiesta Day.

From Carnival rides and games to food and a classic car show, the festival has many fun activities to participate in.

Local vendors and business will also be showcasing their goods and services.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and people can purchase tickets online or at the gates.

Christina Rodriguez

