The 10th annual “Ladies Get Loud” fundraiser was held tonight in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The 10th annual Ladies Get Loud event held its annual fundraiser raising money for calm services in the Santa Maria Valley.

Event organizers are asking the community to help raise 100,000 dollars.

The money will directly support children and families.

Attendees of the event say they came to support the nonprofit organization and to help resource local families.

"I think it's so important because there are so few organizations that really take the time out to understand the hardships and the issues that are facing everyday families here in these communities," said Community Supporter Shannon Lofft.

Supporters say they hope Thursday Night's event helps build a stronger community.